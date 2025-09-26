Meghan Markle hits a nerve with Prince Harry by ‘mocking' his sacred belief

Meghan Markle insistent mocking of something he ‘sees as sacred’ hits a nerve with him

An insider has just shed light on the moment Meghan Markle utterly and completely turned Prince Harry ‘uncomfortable’ with her insistent ‘mocking’, allegedly.

For those unversed, it happened during an episode of the Harry & Meghan docuseries with Netflix.

At the time Meghan was recounting her meeting with Queen Elizabeth and acted out a curtsy, which reportedly “hit a nerve” with her husband.

According to the source, “Harry was livid in that moment. To him, Meghan was mocking something he sees as sacred, and it hit a nerve.”

At the time “you could see it in his face – the red cheeks, the clenched jaw. He hated that such a private custom was made to look silly,” the source told RadarOnline.

A separate insider also stepped forward, and echoed similar sentiments. In their eyes, “for Harry, showing respect to the Queen was never a laughing matter. Watching Meghan parody it on camera was deeply uncomfortable for him, and his rage and trauma over it lasted for months.”

What is pertinent to mention is that, Meghan also vocalized her lack of preparedness from that meeting and admitted she only found out ‘moments before’ she’ll be meeting with the Queen face to face.

A conversation followed that the Duchess recounted on the episode. "We were in the car, driving and he's like, 'You know how to curtsy right?' and I just thought it was a joke,” she recalled thinking.

After a bit she did a mock curtsy to the camera and added, “It was like that. Like, I curtsied as though I was like… 'Pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty'.”

To sources Prince Harry’s body language showed that “he came across as humiliated. Harry guards his grandmother's legacy fiercely, and seeing Meghan liken meeting the Queen to a theme-park dinner left him boiling inside.”

Another source also chimed in and added, “it was the first glimpse people had of how intense Harry's emotions really are. Off-camera he was furious, and that one moment revealed more about his struggle between duty and his new life than anything he said outright.”