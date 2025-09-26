 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson may turn to Oprah-style interview to repair image

Royal biographer says Sarah Ferguson knows how to bounce back from scandal

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2025

Sarah Ferguson already planning comeback amid Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson is likely already working on a comeback after the backlash over her resurfaced email to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a royal expert.

Speaking with The Express, royal biographer Andrew Lownie said the Duchess of York is probably meeting with PR teams to rebuild her image.

Ferguson, who landed in trouble after an email she sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was leaked, may appear in a big interview, like with Oprah Winfrey, claimed Lownie.

Fergie would be "huddled with PR people" to start attempting to rebuild her image, the expert told the publication.

"I would say like [Peter] Mandelson, no one expected him to come back on those two occasions and he did,” he added.

“He didn't last very long, and the two are not dissimilar; she'll go on Oprah, she'll do a mea culpa.

"Lots of naïve Americans will think poor thing, she's a victim, which she's very good at playing and the King will forgive her, and I suppose everything in the caravan will move on."

