Prince William sends brutal message that Prince Andrew has no place in the family

Prince William makes it 'crystal clear' that Andrew 'doesn't belong' in royal family

Prince William, the Prince of Wales has made his feelings about Prince Andrew, the Duke of York crystal clear.

During the Duchess of Kent's funeral, William refused to acknowledge his disgraced uncle in a public snub.

The future King stood stone-faced at the funeral, when Andrew tried to spark a conversation with him.

An insider told RadarOnline, "William's response made it crystal clear. He had no intention of engaging, and it was his way of signaling that he refused to help Andrew look like everything is normal."

"With Epstein still casting a shadow, William sees his uncle as toxic. It was him asserting his authority – this was a future king making it plain that Andrew doesn't belong at the heart of the family," they added.

Moreover, royal commentator Jennie Bond, also shared her views on the awkward moment between William and Andre. She said, "William finds his uncle an embarrassment to the monarchy. I think it was an illustration of the fact that when William has made up his mind about something, he sticks to it."

"And that is by no means a bad thing. It would be hypocritical of him to pretend all is well when there is clearly tension between himself and Andrew. William looked intensely uncomfortable as Andrew tried to make conversation. It was a supremely awkward moment in what was a very solemn occasion," Jennie added.

While King Charles continues to tolerate Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, his eldest son, Prince William views him differently.

Jennie Bond noted that the Prince of Wales' body language spoke volumes. "William is the top dog in this relationship – a future King who outranks his uncle," she said.