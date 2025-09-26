Princess Anne makes major demand of Buckingham Palace to ‘keep up'

Princess Anne puts forth a big demand to Buckingham Palace

An expert has just stepped forward with insight into a demand that Princess Anne has reportedly made of Buckingham Palace.

The expert in question is royal commentator Richard Eden and he’s revealed that almost two years after hiring a program manager, the Princess has put forth a request for another, a with increased salary packages.

He revealed this in a piece for The Daily Mail where he says, “staff appear to struggle to keep up with the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne” and “two years after she advertised for a 'programme manager' to help organise her busy workload, she's seeking a new one. The pay has gone up in that time, from £32,500 a year to £38,000.”

For those unversed, Princess Anne carried out 474 engagements last year, compared to King Charles who engaged in 372 public appearances despite battling cancer at the same time.

What is pertinent to mention is that the Princess intends to continue her work, well onto her 90th birthday, despite being 75 at the moment.

According to a source who spoke to The Times months ago the princess said, “her plan is to push on [with work] until she is 80, then start winding down a bit, and then copy the [late] Duke of Edinburgh and wind down completely at 90.”

“The head of state has to go on but the princess is in a position where she can wind down and say, 'I've done my bit', just like the Duke of Edinburgh did. She would like to do it while she is still in reasonable health and she can enjoy some time at Gatcombe.”