Kate Middleton uses royal account to promote animated films on Early Childhood

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, founded by Kate Middleton, has unveiled a series of animated films highlighting the science behind everyday moments of connection in early childhood.

The project aims to show how interactions in a child’s earliest years can have a lifelong impact.

The Princess of Wales, 43, announced the initiative on Instagram, where she shared clips from the films along with images from a previous visit to the charity.

The animations illustrate how simple gestures, such as play and positive attention, help shape brain development and long-term well-being.

The Princess of Wales established the Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 after more than a decade of royal duties.

Her experiences, palace officials said, reinforced her belief that many of society’s toughest challenges, including addiction, violence and homelessness, can often be traced back to experiences in early childhood, particularly when linked to poor mental health.

The new films are intended to make scientific findings accessible to families and communities, reinforcing the message that small acts of care can create lasting change.