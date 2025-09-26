Princess Anne unveils new portrait of King Charles

A new portrait of King Charles III has been unveiled at the Scottish Parliament by his sister, Princess Anne, the Royal Family said Friday.

The photograph, taken by Millie Pilkington in the sunken garden at Balmoral Castle last autumn, shows the king dressed in the King Charles III tartan and holding a handcrafted walking stick gifted to him at the Mey Highland Games.

The portrait will hang alongside a 2011 image of Queen Elizabeth II, which was also unveiled by the Princess Royal.

The pairing is seen as a symbolic link between the late monarch’s legacy and the reign of her eldest son.

In the image, Charles appears against the backdrop of Balmoral’s greenery, highlighting his long-standing connection to Scotland.

The king has often spoken of his affection for the Highlands, where the royal family traditionally spends summers.

The unveiling ceremony drew attention from both Scottish officials and the wider public, with many noting the significance of the portrait’s placement in Parliament.



