King Charles finally returns fire against Prince Harry?

Reports suggest THIS recent development is backed by King Charles

August 26, 2025

King Charles has ended up firing back against Prince Harry publically?
Following the release of Grant Harrold’s book The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service, insdiers have come forward, claiming King Charles is actually using this release as an opperunity to engage in return fire against the Sussexes, allegedly.

It comes via Rob Shuter’s Shuter Scoop substack. In it he said, “This is Charles hitting back. Harrold’s book is a direct counterattack on Harry. It’s basically saying: don’t believe him, believe me.”

For those unversed, Mr Harrold, a former butler had only nice things to say about his life in service. He even went as far as to recall those moments, and warm personality of the monarch in an interview with The Telegraph just last week.

One of his most ‘promised’ claims was that ‘the four of them, I promise you, got on so well."

He also added at the time, “that’s why I don’t understand what Harry’s said, I really don’t understand. Because I saw them. I saw them having dinners together, I saw them having drinks together, I saw them going to parties together.”

A close pal of Prince Harry has also agreed, according to Cosmopolitan

They said, “He knows it’s a takedown. This is the King using loyal old staff to trash his story and make him look bitter and dishonest.”

