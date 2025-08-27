Prince William, Princess Kate react to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement

Prince William, Princess Kate approve of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might see some royal guests at their wedding, as the newly engaged couple got the seal of approval from Buckingham Palace.

On Tuesday evening, the popstar and her NFL boyfriend announced their engagement in a joint post.

Following the big news for fans, the pair have got the royal seal of approval as Prince William and Princess Kate responded to their engagement announcement.

The 35-year-old singer said yes to Travis's marriage proposal after her asked for her hand.

The Prince and Princess of Wales hit the like button of the post, which gained over 14 million likes through their official account @princeandprincessofwales.

In the announcement post, Travis and Taylor shared snaps from their proposal in a garden of flowers, set to the popstar's song titled, So High School.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption read.

For the unversed, the pair started dating in 2023 following the singer's performance at Arrowhead Stadium.

On the other hand, Travis' family is over the moon after the engagement as the August singer has already impressed them with "sweet, thoughtful gifts, flowers."

"They're all very, very happy that Travis has Taylor in his life. She's entirely changed his world in all the best ways, and they're true partners. Taylor gets along so well with the family and they're just her biggest fan."