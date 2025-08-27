Kate Middleton, Prince William 'devastated' after their major plan leaked

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been left ‘devastated’ and both are ‘upset’ after their plans were leaked to media prematurely.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the insider who leaked the plans may be someone close to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson has also confirmed, "the Wales family will move house later this year", without giving further details.

The outlet, citing sources, claimed, “This move wasn’t supposed to be announced yet and it’s got Kate and William both upset.”

A well-placed royal insider told the Woman’s Day, “The fear is that this was leaked to try and deflect from Camilla’s disastrous boat trip and Kate and William are not going to be used like that.”

The royal source went on saying, “Kate and William are devastated to be getting bad press over this.”

The close confidant further said, “This hasn’t been a sudden decision. Kate and William have been planning this move for months now – they had some minor renovations that needed town-planning approval, which came through a month ago, so this is not overnight, no one’s been evicted, they’ve been rehoused within the estate, and it’s put a dampener on what was a very exciting fresh new start after going through nearly two years of hell.”