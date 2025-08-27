How Taylor Swift chose Prince William and kids for relationship reveal

Taylor Swift surprised fans Wednesday by announcing her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, but it was the royal connection that captured particular attention in the UK.

Prince William and his children found themselves at the center of Swift's relationship milestone when the singer chose a photo featuring the future king and his kids for her Instagram-official debut with Kelce on June 22, 2024.

The engagement announcement post, which garnered more than 28 million likes with hours, was notably endorsed by both the Prince and Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle.

Royal fans expressed pride that William and his children were Swift's chosen backdrop for the significant social media moment.

The connection between Swift and the royal family dates back to 2013, when Prince William famously joined the singer onstage during a charity event, creating a memorable moment that royal watchers still celebrate.

The day after Swift's Instagram debut with Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made his own memorable appearance, joining her onstage during the Eras Tour and playfully carrying her during a skit.



