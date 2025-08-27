Prince Harry makes new plea to King Charles after Meghan's interview against royal life

Prince Harry finally moves to make a new move towards his father

Prince Harry has made another gesture towards his father, RadarOnline claims, and it comes just a day after Meghan Markle’s interview alongside The Circuit’s Emily Chang released, on Bloomberg Originals’ YouTube channel.

For those unversed, in that conversation the Duchess laid down all the things she was forced to bare silently, while battling ‘inauthenticity’ during royal life.

She even went far as to share some examples and said, “it was different several years ago, I couldn't be as vocal. I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time… that was not very myself.”

Now, only a day later the outlet claims, “Harry's not had a direct line to his father since he saw him briefly after his diagnosis. He had no choice but to send a handwritten letter.”

As of right now “He’s desperate to make things right before it’s too late and truly regrets the hurt he's caused.”

It is also pertinent to mention that a past attempt at reconciliation did arise when King Charles and Prince Harry’s communications secretaries met in London at a members-only club for a chat.

Plus a royal aide also claims, “what is needed is calm and restraint. If Harry can demonstrate that, there may be a path forward.”