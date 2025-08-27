 
Geo News

Kensington Palace shares video of Prince William's private estate

Duchy of Cornwall is provides income for Prince William, the heir to the throne

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 27, 2025

Kensington Palace shares video of Prince Williams private estate
Kensington Palace shares video of Prince William's private estate 

Kensington Palace on Wednesday released a video Wednesday highlighting sustainable farming efforts on the Duchy of Cornwall's  estate.

The video, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram, X and YouTube accounts, showcases seven Focus Farms operating across the duchy's 130,000-acre estate. 

These farms are leading efforts to test and demonstrate sustainable farming practices as part of the journey toward net zero emissions.

According to the accompanying statement, the Focus Farms initiative emphasizes collaboration, knowledge sharing and open discussion of both successes and challenges in sustainable agriculture. The program aims to create a comprehensive blueprint for regenerative agriculture that can be shared with other farming operations.

The video does not feature Prince William or Kate Middleton personally, instead focusing entirely on the farming operations and sustainability efforts.

The Duchy of Cornwall, traditionally providing income for the heir to the throne, has increasingly emphasized environmental initiatives under Prince William's leadership. 


How Taylor Swift chose Prince William and kids for relationship reveal video
How Taylor Swift chose Prince William and kids for relationship reveal
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton finally reunite
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton finally reunite
Prince Andrew becomes a rudderless ship and sparks concerns about his health
Prince Andrew becomes a rudderless ship and sparks concerns about his health
King Charles reminded he has to ‘be the King' and forgive his son
King Charles reminded he has to ‘be the King' and forgive his son
Meghan Markle, Harry receive sweet advice regarding peace with royals
Meghan Markle, Harry receive sweet advice regarding peace with royals
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'devastated' after their major plan leaked
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'devastated' after their major plan leaked
King Charles releases major statement after Meghan Markle's announcement video
King Charles releases major statement after Meghan Markle's announcement
Meghan Markle ignores ‘Nigerian culture' in ‘anti ethical' move
Meghan Markle ignores ‘Nigerian culture' in ‘anti ethical' move