Kensington Palace shares video of Prince William's private estate

Kensington Palace on Wednesday released a video Wednesday highlighting sustainable farming efforts on the Duchy of Cornwall's estate.

The video, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram, X and YouTube accounts, showcases seven Focus Farms operating across the duchy's 130,000-acre estate.

These farms are leading efforts to test and demonstrate sustainable farming practices as part of the journey toward net zero emissions.

According to the accompanying statement, the Focus Farms initiative emphasizes collaboration, knowledge sharing and open discussion of both successes and challenges in sustainable agriculture. The program aims to create a comprehensive blueprint for regenerative agriculture that can be shared with other farming operations.

The video does not feature Prince William or Kate Middleton personally, instead focusing entirely on the farming operations and sustainability efforts.

The Duchy of Cornwall, traditionally providing income for the heir to the throne, has increasingly emphasized environmental initiatives under Prince William's leadership.



