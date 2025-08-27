Meghan Markle, Harry receive sweet advice regarding peace with royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a sweet advice about reconciliation with the royal family amid the duke’s efforts for peace.

The advice has been put forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Richard was speaking to the Fox News Digital over reports Prince Harry wants to create a documentary about Princess Diana.

The expert said, "If the rumors around a possible documentary about Diana, which might involve the Sussexes, are true, that would certainly cause concern."

Richard Fitzwilliams added, "It would commemorate 30 years since she died, yes, but will it also show how Harry and Meghan have to monetize their royal connections to survive in Hollywood? That’s if it’s true, of course."

The royal expert also advised, "If the Sussexes truly want peace, they should cease monetizing anything destructive about the royal family on the small and large screen, and in print."

Another royal expert Helena Chard said about reconciliation, "The royal family’s mistrust of Prince Harry and especially Meghan Markle runs very deep.

"They continue to be estranged from the royal family. Prince William, above everyone, knows his brother just too well and more than any other royal mistrusts Harry and Meghan… It’s a real rock and a hard place situation. The royal family refuses to feed the Sussexes with new royal material."