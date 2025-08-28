 
Geo News

Meghan Markle says it is ‘important' to share story on Instagram

Meghan Markle reveals what really drove her to create a social media account

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 28, 2025

Meghan Markle says it is ‘important to share story on Instagram
Meghan Markle says it is ‘important' to share story on Instagram 

Meghan Markle admits she made a brave decision the moment she decided to share her life online.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has joined Instagram this year and famously posted a video of herself twerking during pregnancy, says that it was a ‘big’ step.

Speaking for Emily Chang for Bloomberg Originals, Meghan admitted: “Coming back on Instagram was a really big decision. But also, it’s just been joyful.”

Meghan said. “And I’m really intentional in using it as a platform to share joy and to have fun as well. So I get to play and explore - I play in public.”

“I waffle with some of my choices before I make them,” Meghan continued. “I’m generally very decisive, but social media is a great barometer for me, because putting out a video of myself, nine months pregnant, was a really big choice.

“But I also wanted people to see themselves in my story and our story. And to be able to show that with all the noise that might happen in the world on a day-to-day basis, real life is still happening behind the scenes, really real life,” she opined.

Meghan Markle heads ‘mean girl group' with Netflix show?
Meghan Markle heads ‘mean girl group' with Netflix show?
Meghan Markle schooled over ‘divorcing from Royal Family'
Meghan Markle schooled over ‘divorcing from Royal Family'
Prince Andrew crashes into a humiliating end
Prince Andrew crashes into a humiliating end
Meghan Markle's public moves branded a fiesta of fakery
Meghan Markle's public moves branded a fiesta of fakery
Kate Middleton's take on royal life comes out after Meghan's interview
Kate Middleton's take on royal life comes out after Meghan's interview
Meghan Markle silences Taylor Swift feud rumors with one move
Meghan Markle silences Taylor Swift feud rumors with one move
Prince William's horror over Prince Andrew grows worse
Prince William's horror over Prince Andrew grows worse
Meghan Markle mocked for explaining her legal name video
Meghan Markle mocked for explaining her legal name