Meghan Markle says it is ‘important' to share story on Instagram

Meghan Markle admits she made a brave decision the moment she decided to share her life online.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has joined Instagram this year and famously posted a video of herself twerking during pregnancy, says that it was a ‘big’ step.

Speaking for Emily Chang for Bloomberg Originals, Meghan admitted: “Coming back on Instagram was a really big decision. But also, it’s just been joyful.”

Meghan said. “And I’m really intentional in using it as a platform to share joy and to have fun as well. So I get to play and explore - I play in public.”

“I waffle with some of my choices before I make them,” Meghan continued. “I’m generally very decisive, but social media is a great barometer for me, because putting out a video of myself, nine months pregnant, was a really big choice.

“But I also wanted people to see themselves in my story and our story. And to be able to show that with all the noise that might happen in the world on a day-to-day basis, real life is still happening behind the scenes, really real life,” she opined.