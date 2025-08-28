Princess Beatrice's blended family dubbed as 'cute and modern'

Princess Beatrice shapes modern royal era with 'blended family'

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has taken a modern approach to family life with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

King Charles’ niece, who tied the knot with Edoardo in 2020 in a small private chapel, is step-mom to her husband’s first child from his previous marriage.

Beatrice is the first member of the royal family in her generation to take on the role of stepparent.

Now, the royal couple has formed a blended family with their two children: Sienna and Athena, along with Edoardo’s 9-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, whom they call Wolfie.

Recently, a close friend of the royal couple shared some insights on their blended family.

Juliet Angus told Hello! Magazine, “They’re the sweetest, and they’re adorable.”

She went on to add, “I love their relationship and how cute and modern they are.”

“I love that they’re a blended family — rules don’t have to be such big rules anymore,” the Real Housewives of London star noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Princess Beatrice of York has previously talked about her role as stepmother.

She told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in 2024, “Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.’”

Calling her role of stepmother “great honor,” Beatrice said, “I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy.”

“It's all about your point of view. I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn't make any sense. It’s about creating a happy home and lifestyle,” the niece of King Charles shared.

Besides Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are also parents of daughter Princess Eugenie.