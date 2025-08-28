Meghan Markle's Netflix show stumbles despite star-studded guests

Meghan Markle Netflix dream crashing as lifestyle show not hitting the mark

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan is reportedly not performing well.

Insiders recently told Parade that the lifestyle show is not hitting the mark as expected by the streaming giant. They noted that due to the lack of viewership, the show may not be renewed for another season of Netflix.

The second season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan was released on August 26, 2025.

“People who worked on the show don't think it will be picked up for another season,” the insider claimed.

They went on to add, “It's not doing well or what the network would have hoped it would do.”

As per the sources, “It’s not the success they wanted it to be.” However, the streaming giant has reportedly remained silent.

It is worth mentioning that in the second season, Meghan welcomed hosted star-studded guests including Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, David Chang, and Jay Shetty.

Notably, there’s also a holiday special episode of the Duchess of Sussex's show coming out this December.

The logline for episode read, “This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home.”

Adding, “It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.”

The concern surrounding the viewership comes after the first season of Meghan Markle's Netflix show did not crack the streaming giant'sTop 300 most-watched titles earlier.