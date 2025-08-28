Meghan Markle calls first anniversary dinner with Prince Harry 'so fun'

Meghan Markle talks about first anniversary dinner with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her first anniversary dinner with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

In one of the episodes from the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the former Suits alum welcomed Chef Clare Smyth, the Chef Patron of the three Michelin-star London restaurant Core by Clare Smyth.

Clare, who cooked for the couple’s royal wedding and also their first anniversary, told Meghan, “I still remember doing your anniversary.”

Adding, “We surprised you.”

The Duchess of Sussex replied, “Oh my gosh, yes, that was so fun.”

“In that beautiful little old chapel,” she added.

The chef went on to add, “It was so funny because of the old building.”

“My team was laughing because we’re trying not to touch anything, and everything is shaking as they’re going through the old creaky floorboards. There are all these antiques everywhere, like, don’t knock anything down. We were like ninjas... Don’t touch anything,” she shared.

“Everything around you is historical,” Meghan noted.

Additionally, Clare also recalled doing an off-menu item on Harry and Meghan’s request of “late-night bites,” saying, “It’s not really something I typically do, so we had to try and create a recipe for fried chicken.”

“And we did, and we kept it. We still do it for only an off-menu item,” she added. “Oh my gosh, I love that we have created something off menu and that our off-menu item is the fried chicken at Core. You know, we’re done, that’s it. If that’s my claim to fame, I’m thrilled.”

It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly spent low-key Sunday with Meghan’s mother Doria.

While the spechial surprise at dinner has not been revealed, the author of Finding Freedom revealed, “On the anniversary of their first year of marriage, Harry and Meghan enjoyed a traditional Sunday lunch with Doria, her last meal before traveling back to L.A.”

“Harry also surprised his wife of one year with a ring that he had created with the jeweler to the stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favorite of Meghan's,” they also added of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s anniversary.