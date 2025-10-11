 
J.K. Rowling fires back over major blow to Harry Potter event

J.K. Rowling responds to Vancouver Park’s Harry Potter backlash

October 11, 2025

J.K. Rowling has fired back after Vancouver park officials recently apologised to LGBTQ+ community for allowing a Harry Potter-themed event in Stanley Park.

During an October 7 board meeting, the Vancouver Park Board expressed regret over approving Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, which opens in November.

Local activist Rob Hadley told the board that backing a project tied to Rowling “gives a platform to someone who has spread harmful views about transgender people.”

Commissioner Brennan Bastyovanszky responded with an apology, saying parks “must be welcoming for everyone,” and pledged more support for trans and two-spirit groups.

The board also voted to reaffirm its support for transgender rights and decided the Harry Potter event will run for only one season, with no extensions.

The apology followed backlash over Rowling’s past comments on transgender issues.

Commissioner Tom Digby wrote on X that the board “did the right thing” by apologising to the transgender and two-spirit community, adding that members “shared some tears” and “disavowed JKR.”

Rowling later mocked the apology on X, writing, “I didn’t even know Vancouver Parks and Recreation had avowed me, so the disavowal hasn’t been much of a blow. Next time, send me a certificate of avowal, let me frame it, then revoke it.”

Elon Musk also reacted to Rowling's comeback with a fire and laughter emoji. 

