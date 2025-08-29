 
Prince Harry expects ‘great deal of safety' from ailing King Charles

Prince Harry is looking forward to have more responsibilities within the Royal system

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 29, 2025

Prince Harry expects ‘great deal of safety' from ailing King Charles 

Prince Harry would eagerly accept chances of a working opportunity with his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who never wanted to leave his position as a Senior Royal, would be appreciative if His Majesty extends an olive branch.

Kristen Meinzer, an award-winning podcaster and culture critic, tells Daily Express US that there are possible chances of Harry taking up Royal duties.

Meinzer stated: "In a perfect world, he and Meghan would have been able to do what Edward and Sophie did early on in their marriage - pursue their own passions while also serving the crown."

Meinzer elaborated: "But the Queen did not grant Harry and Meghan the same opportunity, nor did the institution treat the racism Meghan faced with the seriousness it warranted."

He further added: "But Charles is not his mother. And if he arranged for their duties to have both some flexibility and a great deal of safety, I think Harry and Meghan would certainly consider accepting the opportunity."

