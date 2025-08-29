 
William, Kate reject Buckingham Palace life even after taking the throne?

Prince William and Kate Middleton move to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park with their children

Syeda Waniya
August 29, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton will never live in Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly rejected Buckingham Palace life forever.

As the future King and Queen are ready to settle forever at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park with their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, insiders have revealed that they have no plan to ever move into the London palace.

Leaving behind their current home Adelaide Cottage for the larger eight-bedroom mansion by Christmas, William and Kate’s decision reflects their modern vision for the future of the monarchy.

Insider told RadarOnline, “Relocating gives them the chance at a clean slate and to put some of the less happy memories in the past.”

They went on to add, “They want their kids raised in a real family home, not in something that feels like a museum.”

“William has been clear that he has no interest in living in an enormous palace,” the source noted.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine shared, “This is a really beautiful Georgian house, in a secluded spot, so it will suit them perfectly. William doesn't want to live in a huge palace.”

Ingrid Seward noted, “He's very conscious of the environment, the cost of running an enormous residence, and the symbolism of living more simply.”

“William and Catherine have never wanted live-in staff. They prefer their nanny and housekeeper to be in smaller cottages around the main home. It's more modern, and it's what Kate is used to as well,” Ingrid added further.

On the other hand, this move is also practical for Prince William and Kate Middleton as their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ school is nearby. Additionally, the location is also an hour away from the Princess of Wales’ parents and siblings.

