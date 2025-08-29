Prince Harry told to not speak about Princess Diana ‘from his lens'

Prince Harry will exploit his power to participate in a documentary on Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex is seemingly ready to talk about his deceased mother to live up to his contract with Netflix, says expert Phil Dampier.

He tells The Sun: "I can see him doing this. I think, A, it would be a massive money spinner, and, B, Harry will probably treat it as some sort of therapy.

"He'll convince himself that it's therapy for him. He's getting a lot of things off his chest and putting his truth out there about what happened to his mother, how it devastated him as a young boy.

Meanwhile, commentator Samara Gill added: "Diana's story is a very sensitive and coveted story to tell and I think Harry and Meghan will absolutely butcher it with their own lens.”