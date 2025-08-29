 
Meghan Markle's 'With Love, Meghan' guest mocks her TV show 'Suits' on camera

Meghan Markle had an awkward moment when her guest threw shade at her TV show 'Suits' on camera

Syeda Waniya
August 29, 2025

Meghan Markle had an awkward interaction with one of the guests on her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex and her friend Heather Dorak welcomed mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey for a cocktail-making class in one of the episodes of the show.

During their conversation, the former Suits star asked Payman how he became a mixologist. Payman casually answered that he used to be a lawyer in New York before becoming a mixologist.

Then, Meghan, famously known for playing Rachel Zane in the TV show, asked Payman if he had watched her starrer Suits? He replied, “No, no, I don't watch basic cable.”

He went on to explain to awkward Meghan, “I like shows with curse words and stuff.”

“Great, I love it!” the Duchess of Sussex responded with a laugh.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after a royal author claimed that Meghan Markle took criticism for her character as a personal attack.

Tom Bower wrote in Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors that “Uppermost in her mind was her image. Convinced that she was on the cusp of international celebrity, she had become preoccupied with Rachel Zane's character.”

“Constantly, she absorbed [Suits creator] Aaron Korsh's vision for Zane, the feisty opportunist with extraordinary manipulative skills. Her own reputation, she feared, was threatened by her portrayal in Suits as an 'unfaithful woman',” the author added.

Tom also revealed in the book that the wife of Prince Harry asked the creator to end the affair storyline as she was worried about “potential backlash.”

