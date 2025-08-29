 
Prince Harry warned of ‘cashing in' promise to William

Prince Harry is warned against going behind Prince William’s back

Eleen Bukhari
August 29, 2025

Prince William would be upset of Prince Harry breaks their childhood promise.

The Prince of Wales is set to get triggered in Harry decides to go ahead and make a documentary about his late mother Princess Diana

An industry source tells The Sun: “If Harry wants to do it then Netflix will bite his hand off.”

Meanwhile, talking to Express.co.uk, brand and culture expert Nick Ede said: “Harry and his brother made a pact to keep her (Princess Diana) memory sacred and to preserve it in the best possible way, so William may see this as a betrayal and a way of cashing in on the anniversary.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

