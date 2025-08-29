Meghan Markle keeps up attacks on royals while Prince Harry seeks forgiveness

Meghan attacks royal tradition as Harry pleads with dying King Charles

Meghan Markle is not shying away from taking fresh swipes at the royal family despite her husband Prince Harry’s attempts to seek forgiveness.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles in 2020. However, Meghan is still complaining about the royal protocols.

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex made a swipe at wardrobe requirements and feeling silenced during her time as working royal.

Speaking with Emily Chang for Bloomberg Originals, Meghan said, “It was different several years ago where I couldn’t be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time.”

“Let’s be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn’t seen pantyhose since movies in the 1980s. That felt a little bit inauthentic,” she shared.

Adding, “That’s a silly example, but it is an example of when you want to dress the way you want to dress and say the things that are true, and you’re able to show up in that space really organically and authentically — that’s being comfortable in your own skin.”

“That’s had different chapters in my life. Right now, I don’t feel that I need to prove anything,” Meghan Markle noted.

This comes amid reports suggesting that Prince Harry is trying hard to reconcile with his family. As per sources, the Duke of Sussex has sent a letter to King Charles as Reunion Effort.