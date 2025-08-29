 
'Love Island USA's Pepe Garcia reacts to rumors he cheated on Iris Kendall

Pepe Garcia breaks silence on his breakup with Iris Kendall

Zaid Bin Amir
August 29, 2025

Pepe Garcia has confirmed that he and Iris Kendall are no longer together.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, the Love Island USA season 7 alum announced his breakup with Iris.

"Iris and I are not together anymore. That's just the way it goes," said Pepe.

Commenting on infidelity rumors circulating online, the 27-year-old TV star said, "I don't care what people think."

He further said, "I like to say, my friends and family, are the people that support me, they know who I am as a person, and that's honesty."

"That's the biggest, the most important thing," added Pepe.

Speculation about a breakup first sparked on August 24 when fans noticed that the couple was no longer following each other on Instagram.

In another interview with People magazine, Pepe said that he and Iris are focusing on having as "normal" a relationship as possible.

“Obviously, with how everything blew up, we're just trying to make it as normal as possible and take things like we normally would have two months ago,” said the TV star.

“We just want to be together and hang out together and just see what happens," added Pepe.

