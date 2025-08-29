Prince Harry's counterproductive bitterness and wife's control comes to the surface

Prince Harry warned he’s ‘at an impasse’ and needs to move before its too late

A royal expert has just commented on Prince Harry’s public appearances for charity that he takes part in, every now and again.

Hugo Vickers, the expert in question spoke to The Sun about this and admitted that any connection with King Charles’ monarchy now would be ‘counterproductive’ because it would ‘deflect’ from the King.

“He is so angry, he's so full of bitterness, and at the end of the day, that's going to be counterproductive,” Mr Vickers also commented.

Before leaning more into Meghan he also reiterated the need for apologies before admitting to the ‘slim to none’ chances of this because “I think we're in a bit of an impasse.”

A big reason for this, in the expert’s own opinion is because Harry appears to be completely “controlled” by the decisions, moods and choices of his wife.

“I remember somebody quite well placed saying that every speech that he made in Australia, he ran past her. So, I think he sings from her hymn sheet, and that's not the same hymn sheet as the royal family,” he added too.

Before concluding Mr Vickers further added, “Until he pulls himself together and eats a bit of humble pie, I don't think it's likely to happen.”