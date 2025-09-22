Prince Harry makes surprise schooling decision: How will Archie adjust?

Prince Harry makes bold move for son's future: How would Archie fit in

Prince Harry has made a bold move for his son Prince Archie as he tries to keep his option open.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex has registered his six-year-old son at Eton College, which he and Prince William attended.

Harry’s move has raised questions about how the young royal, who is currently living in California, would adjust to one of Britain’s most elite boarding schools.

Archie, who was born in the UK but has spent most of his life in the US, would face a major lifestyle and cultural shift if he joins Eton in the future, per a report.

The school, known for its strict traditions, full-time boarding, and high-profile students, is the same institution both Harry and Prince William attended in the 1990s.

Speaking on the matter, a friend of Harry told The Royalists, "For William and Harry, Eton is really the only sensible choice when it comes to British schools, because of security.

“There are so many high-profile and politically exposed kids there that the whole school has ridiculous security provisions already,” they added.

"It’s seven-day boarding, lots of kids fly back and forth at the beginning and end of term, so why shouldn’t Archie? The school certainly wouldn’t be prejudiced against him.

"Statistically, you have to imagine Eton would be a hell of a lot safer than an American school thanks to their gun laws."