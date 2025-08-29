Margot Robbie teases upcoming gig: 'It's bananas'

Photo: Margot Robbie promises fans her upcoming gig would be 'great, bananas'

Margot Robbie has set the bar sky-high for her next major project.

As per a new report of PEOPLE Magazine, the actress-producer teased that director Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights will push boundaries in ways fans might not have expected.

“Just you wait,” Robbie, 35, told MTV’s Josh Horowitz during a recent interview, cheekily jabbing her thumb upward.

“It’s bananas. It’s great. It’s brilliant,” she remarked.

For those unversed, the show is slated for release on February 13, 2026.

While she kept most details under wraps, Robbie hinted that fans will not have to wait long for a first look.

“You’ll see a little sneak peek soon,” she teased, prompting fellow interviewee Colin Farrell to jump in with, “Trailer coming soon?”

“I can’t say nothing,” Robbie replied with a laugh.

The highly anticipated film follows Fennell’s breakout success with Saltburn.

Apart from that, Margot Robbie also has other projects in works as she is set to star alongside Colin Ferrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which will release on September 19, 2025.