Matt Smith expresses frustration over repetitive question

Photo: Matt Smith reveals his 'please stop asking me' query

Matt Smith recently revealed a question that he is asked over and over again.

Doctor Who star Matt Smith has admitted he is fed up with being asked why he did not bring his TARDIS whenever he travels through airports.

The 42-year-old actor revealed on The Heart Evening Show that it has been the one question he hears time and again from fans.

Host Dev Griffin asked if he had a “please stop asking me” query, to which Matt quipped.

“I get a lot – it’s not please stop asking me – but, like, at airports, I always get, ‘Didn’t you bring your TARDIS?’

“No, mate. I didn’t. Because if I did, I wouldn’t be queuing up, you know, having to get my laptop out while you look at it for no apparent reason and check my shoes for God knows what," he added.

"And if I did bring my TARDIS, then yeah, I certainly wouldn’t be queuing up to get through your metal detecting machine. So please stop asking me!”

Smith bowed out of Doctor Who in 2013 after three years in the role, later explaining to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s a very intense process to play the Doctor. The line-learning is really hard, and you have to live away from home for nine or 10 months a year. I love the show, and it wasn’t an easy choice to come to, but it’s the right time for both of us.”