Pete Davidson's pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt shares stunning photos

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are vacationing

August 29, 2025

Pete Davidson with  girlfriend Elsie Hewitt : File photo
Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, has once again captured attention with her latest Instagram post, where she shared glimpses of a  vacation with the comedian.

In the series of pictures, Hewitt is seen enjoying crystal-clear waters alongside Davidson, who posed shirtless with his signature tattoos on display. 

The couple appeared relaxed and playful, with Hewitt smiling and waving from the water while Davidson snapped the shot.

What caught fans’ attention, however, was Hewitt flaunting her baby bump in a couple of the photos.

“Coupla silly geese on vacashon,” Hewitt captioned the post.

The photos quickly drew thousands of likes and supportive comments from fans congratulating the couple.

Davidson, 31, has remained in the spotlight through his high-profile relationships and comedic career, while Hewitt, 28, is known for her modeling work and acting pursuits. 


