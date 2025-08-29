'Dexter: Resurrection' star David Zayas shares honest take on Batista's fate

'Dexter Resurrection' kills off David Zayas's character Angel Batista

Dexter Resurrection has killed off another original character, namely, Angel Batista (played by David Zayas).

In the reboot of the show, Angel pursues serial killer Dexter relentlessly to prove he’s the real Bay Harbor Butcher, and not James Doakes (Erik King), who got sent to prison for the crimes.

In his last scene, Angel lunges at Dexter and is killed by billionaire Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage).

Zayas is opening up about his character’s fate in the show, and shared that he knew “from the beginning” that Angel would die in Resurrection.

"I feel like everything happened the right way, because anything else would have been a cop-out," Zayas told Deadline of the character’s death. "We approached it from the beginning, full-heartedly and trying to do the best work we could, and telling the story as best as we could.”

Zayas is also proud of Angel and his bravery, having had a major role in the development of the character.

"I’m very proud of this character. This is the best job I’ve ever had as an actor, because I was able to develop Ángel from A to Z. I’m very grateful for that opportunity. The more I think of everything, the more I understand this was the only way it could have gone down," he shared.

When asked what he thought of Angel’s last words, which were, “Dexter Morgan, F*ck you,” he admitted he wasn’t sure at first, but then saw the sense in the words.

"It’s almost like his final release, like, ‘this is where I ended up, because of you.’ I’m glad that he didn’t let Dexter off the hook. I’m glad that this will be on Dexter’s mind forever," Zayas explained.

His parting message for fans is to remember Angel Batista, "who maintained his integrity and his search for truth while trying to correct any mistakes he made along the way."

David Zayas played Angel Batista in the original Dexter series for 8 seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. He then reprised the role for Dexter: New Blood and Resurrection.