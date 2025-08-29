Hayley Williams unveils third album but leaves fans curious

Hayley Williams releases third studio album, ‘Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party’

Hayley Williams officially released her third solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party.

The Paramore front woman first teased the project with cryptic website activity, when she uploaded 17 tracks that fans could only access via a code from her Good Dye Young hair brand.

Within 24 hours, the songs were taken down which sparked a frenzy of playlist-building and speculation across fan forums.

Now, the album is available on different streaming platforms, featuring 18 tracks, including the newly introduced song, Parachute.

However, there is still more to come from the musician’s side, as she took to her official Instagram and uploaded a handwritten track list with blank spaces for songs 19 and 20, suggesting Ego Death might still be evolving.

Produced by Daniel James — who also worked with her on 2021’s solo record FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, Ego Death has contributions from Brian Robert Jones, Joey Howard, and Jim-E Stack.

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party marks Hayley’s first solo release since her exit from longtime label, Atlantic Records.

Before the release of her album, there wasn’t complete silence from the Decode hitmaker, as she dropped her debut solo record, Petals for Armor, in 2020.

She then joined forces with hardcore rockers Turnstile on the song Seein’ Stars and singer-songwriter Moses Sumney on the track, I Like It I Like It.

Additionally, Hayley Williams also worked with David Byrne on his first solo album in seven years, titled, Who Is the Sky?.

She is featured on the track What Is the Reason For It? on the upcoming collection from the Talking Heads star - which is to be released in September this year.