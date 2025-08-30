Brittany Cartwright cozies up with new man on beachside

Brittany Cartwright spends quality time with new beau on Mexican getaway

Brittany Cartwright stepped out with her new boyfriend, Brandon Hanson, in a recent outing.

The Valley star was recently photographed on a getaway in Mexico with Brandon, as per DailyMail.

The 36-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, with her new man, was first spotted at the Los Cabos airport with their luggage and grabbed a snack at a taco stand.

Later, they went to the beach and spent some intimate time while hugging and cuddling.

In the snapshot shared by the outlet, Brittany can be seen wearing a white knitted loose upper over a blue one-piece swimsuit while Brandon wore blue shorts over a white side-open tank top.

This came after People reported that Brittany and Brandon both are going through similar situations in their life, both are in the process of getting divorced from their ex-partners

The Valley star's "new relationship comes at a time as they both are experiencing similar life changes," a source told the outlet.

And their relatable situation is also one of the reasons that they are connecting "well."

On August 21, at the End of Summer Soirée in Los Angeles Brittany told the publisher that she is Brandon and attended the event with her new man.