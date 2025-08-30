Sophie Turner’s relationship with Peregrine Pearson finally over?

Sophie Turner has reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson once again as she joined the celebrity dating app Raya.

As per The Sun, the Game of Thrones actress has joined a celebrity dating app in a bid to find love, just months after rekindling her romance with the British aristocrat.

The mother of two uploaded nine photos to her Raya profile, including holiday snaps.

Sophie, who began dating Peregrine last year, listed her passions on the app as "music, pasta, movies, family, sun, friends."

Rumors of Sophie and Peregrine's split first sparked earlier this year when fans noticed that the actress unfollowed him on Instagram.

For those unversed, Sophie began dating Peregrine after her high-profile split from her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

“We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard. I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family,” Sophie said of Joe in an old interview.

The 29-year-old actress shares two daughters with Joe - Willa and Delphine.