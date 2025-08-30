Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remind couples of one thing often forgotten

Sports reporter Erin Andrews points out one sweet habit Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce never skip

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce never hesitate to show affection for each other.

Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews talked about the newly engaged couple on her iHeartRadio podcast, Calm Down, in the August 22 episode.

She discussed with her cohost, Charissa Thompson, that Travis and Taylor are "always touching" and "kissing" when they are with each other

"When they're around each other, they're always kissing. They're always touching," she pointed out.

"You saw it on the podcast," Andrew said, referring to the New Heights podcast's August 13 episode featuring the pop stars for the first time.

"After hanging out with them, we're like, 'Wait! We're not making out as much as we should!" the sports reporter said with a laugh.

For the unversed, Travis and Taylor announced their engagement on August 26 in a joint social media post, along with several snap of the floral-filled themed proposal.

"Taylor and Travis... are obsessed with each other," Thompson noted.

Andrews said seeing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce openly show their love is “a nice reminder” for couples to slow down and appreciate each other

Thompson added that the two are so drawn to each other, it’s like they’re “magnets.”