 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remind couples of one thing often forgotten

Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews talked about a sweet observation about the newly engaged couple that other lovers often forget

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2025

Sports reporter Erin Andrews points out one sweet habit Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce never skip
Sports reporter Erin Andrews points out one sweet habit Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce never skip

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce never hesitate to show affection for each other.

Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews talked about the newly engaged couple on her iHeartRadio podcast, Calm Down, in the August 22 episode.

She discussed with her cohost, Charissa Thompson, that Travis and Taylor are "always touching" and "kissing" when they are with each other

"When they're around each other, they're always kissing. They're always touching," she pointed out.

"You saw it on the podcast," Andrew said, referring to the New Heights podcast's August 13 episode featuring the pop stars for the first time.

"After hanging out with them, we're like, 'Wait! We're not making out as much as we should!" the sports reporter said with a laugh.

For the unversed, Travis and Taylor announced their engagement on August 26 in a joint social media post, along with several snap of the floral-filled themed proposal.

"Taylor and Travis... are obsessed with each other," Thompson noted.

Andrews said seeing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce openly show their love is “a nice reminder” for couples to slow down and appreciate each other

Thompson added that the two are so drawn to each other, it’s like they’re “magnets.”

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' creates major music history
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' creates major music history
Pamela Anderson source debunks speculations surrounding Liam Neeson romance
Pamela Anderson source debunks speculations surrounding Liam Neeson romance
Caitlyn Jenner opens up about ‘difficult' loss of Sophia Hutchins
Caitlyn Jenner opens up about ‘difficult' loss of Sophia Hutchins
Benedict Cumberbatch recalls insults that almost ended Olivia Colman friendship
Benedict Cumberbatch recalls insults that almost ended Olivia Colman friendship
Pierce Brosnan reveals advice he ignored before James Bond
Pierce Brosnan reveals advice he ignored before James Bond
Travis Kelce's first post engagement look carries hidden nod to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's first post engagement look carries hidden nod to Taylor Swift
Brittany Cartwright cozies up with new man on beachside
Brittany Cartwright cozies up with new man on beachside
Jennifer Lopez shares throwback snap as twins begin senior year
Jennifer Lopez shares throwback snap as twins begin senior year