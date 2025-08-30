Prince William, Princess Kate reject Harry's reunion plan for Diana's 30th anniversary

Prince Harry crushed as William, Kate slam door on Diana reunion plan

Prince William and Princess Kate have reportedly refused to join forces with Prince Harry for Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary tribute.

Insiders told RadarOnline that the Duke of Sussex is “totally frustrated” by the Prince and Princess of Wales’ decision.

While Harry wishes to do something meaningful for their late mother, William is “refusing to join forces” especially if his younger brother’s wife, Meghan Markle is involved.

“For Harry, it is painful – he thinks their mother would be devastated by the rift,” the source said. “William feels things are still raw and a lot of damage has been done. He is not ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with Harry in public for any reason.”

On the other hand, Kate Middleton is not ready for a public reconciliation yet.

“She clearly respects Diana, but some of the comments from Harry and Meghan have left their mark. She would like to move on, yet she does not feel prepared for a public reconciliation,” the source said, adding that the situation is “messy” and makes Prince William worried.

However, Harry believes that Princess Diana’s anniversary is a “perfect opportunity to reconcile. He feels it should be all for Diana, both boys standing side-by-side.”

This comes amid reports that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is planning a documentary about Princess Diana to be released in 2027 to mark 30 years of her tragic passing.