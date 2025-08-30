Prince William plotting to cut off Camilla after King Charles' death?

Prince William plans to strip Camilla of her royal privileges

Prince William, the Prince of Wales’ explosive plans have been revealed.

As per the insiders, the first thing William would do when he becomes King is oust his stepmother Queen Camilla.

A royal advisor told RadarOnline, “William is very mindful of his father’s feelings.”

“But there are whispers that he is incandescent with rage about his evil stepmother’s behavior and how she left his pa’s side to party on a yacht. Some are saying William is seething and secretly plotting to cut her out after his father is gone,” they added.

Sources also revealed that Camilla’s luxe vacation amid King Charles’ cancer battle annoyed the Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne.

“Camilla's trip has upset the whole royal family, especially the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales. Princess Anne and Prince William are unhappy about Camilla’s solo jaunt, but William is also worried about the emotional toll on his father,” the insider claimed.

Adding, “As he struggles with the day-to-day pressures of treatment, the one thing he wants most is for Camilla to be by his side.”

The source said, “It is for people to jump to their own conclusions as to why she is not there with him at Balmoral.”

They also claim that when Prince William becomes King for him "there will be only one queen" that is his wife, Kate Middleton.

"That means all of the jewels and spoils of the kingdom will be at her disposal, not Camilla's,” the source noted.