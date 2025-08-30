 
Princess Diana's darkest struggles finally exposed in hidden diary

Princess Diana passed away in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997

By
Syeda Waniya
|

August 30, 2025

Princess Diana attempted to end her life before tragic death?

Princess Diana tried to end her life before her tragic death.

The diary entries which were kept hidden for decades have now exposed Diana’s thoughts about killing herself, according to RadarOnline.

When Diana learned about her husband Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, it brought her to a dark place.

In one of the entries, Diana, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, revealed that she tried to throw herself down the stairs in order to end her life, writing, “Charles said I was crying wolf, and I just felt so desperate, and I was crying my eyes out.”

In another entry she also revealed, “I was trying to cut my wrists with razor blades. I was so depressed.”

Meanwhile, somewhere in her diary she also revealed, “I live for my sons. I'd be lost without them. They are the light of my life.”

On the other hand, Princess Diana also left advice for her sons: Prince William and Prince Harry. “"To William: My fondest dream is for you and Harry to have a life filled with joy. Family is the most important thing in life. Cherish your children for me. They carry my heart. Let them know I love them and will always watch over them,” one entry read.

Urging her sons to “lean on each other and let love be your guide through the tumultuous waters of public life.”

However, Prince Diana and now-King Charles’ sons Prince Harry and Prince William have an estranged relationship. Royal experts claim that their broken bond would’ve been very different if Diana were still alive.

