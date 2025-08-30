 
Prince Harry 'quite keen' for Archie, Lilibet to have schooling in Britain

Prince Harry still sees Britain as home and believes Archie and Lilibet "deserve to have roots" there

August 30, 2025

A royal expert believes Prince Harry could be "quite keen" for his children Archie and Lilibet to have schooling in the UK.

This has been claimed by royal expert Grant Harrold, according to the Radar Online.

Harrold tells online learning platform Study Dog: "It's very likely and completely possible. If they have their younger education in America, I'm sure their father will be quite keen to have a bit of a British education.

"But then it depends on how the relationship is with the rest of the family when the time comes."

Commenting on it, one royal insider says: "Harry still sees Britain as home and believes Archie and Lilibet deserve to have roots here."

Another close confidant says: "Harry feels strongly that a British education and connection to their royal heritage are vital.

"He would not want to see that link severed, and if push came to shove he would be ready to fight for it in court."

The sources went on saying Harry is preparing for the possibility of bringing Archie and Lilibet back to Britain – even without Meghan Markle, adding the duke could seek custody if their marriage ends.

