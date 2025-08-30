Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle 'raging' with shocking plans about Archie, Lilibet

Duchess Meghan Markle is reportedly "raging" about the possibility of a return to the royals as Prince Harry has confirmed a visit to UK next month.

A friend of Prince Harry and Meghan has claimed that she is "raging" about the possibility of a return to the royals.

The friend says, "Meghan is comfortable in California and has created a secure life there.

"Harry, however, feels unsettled. The thought of his children losing their connection to the U.K. weighs heavily on him, and it could become a major point of conflict if their marriage were to break down."

A palace insider has also claimed: "He [Harry] clearly wants to re-establish a role back in the UK – and one way or another, he wants his children [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet] by his side when he does."

The fresh claims came after it was confirmed that WellChild Patron, Prince Harry will attend the 2025 awards ceremony, taking place in London on September 8th.

This sparkling ceremony celebrates the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children and those who care for them.

There are also claims Meghan will stay with their children Archie and Lilibet in US while Harry visits Britain.

Prince Harry is also expected to meet his ailing father King Charles during upcoming trip.