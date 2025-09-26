Scarlett Johansson strives to match Robert Redford's THIS rare on-set habit

Scarlett Johansson’s directing debut inspired by Robert Redford’s rare quality

Scarlett Johansson revealed that her directing debut, Eleanor the Great, is shaped by Robert Redford's unique quality she admires.

In a recent chat with People, the Jurassic World Rebirth star revealed she wanted to mirror Robert's calm and patient nature that the late director always had towards his cast members.

"Because you're always in a rush on set, but not letting any of the actors feeling like you're in a rush — I think that's really important," Johansson says.

For the unversed, Robert recently breathed his last on September 16 at the age of 89.

"Bob Redford always took so much time with me and he was so patient. It was really impactful; it made me feel like I had the space to really explore and be creative."

During a recent appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Scarlett revealed she used to call Robert with a nickname, "Booey." She gave the late director this moniker when they worked together in The Horse Whisperer and Scarlett was only 12 years old at the time.

The Black Widow actress gushed over the positive impact of Redford's "warm, kind, and patient" personality, on her acting career.

"Every scene we would do he would talk me through where my character had been through up until that point, and it was like he had all the time to do that. It was transformative for me," Scarlet explained.

"I had a complete understanding of 'Oh, this is actually a craft, and something you get better at and understand more the more you put into it.' That was all because of Bob, Mr. Redford-slash Booey. He was a wonderful man," she praised.