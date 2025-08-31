King Charles' former employee recounts Coronation shocks

King Charles’ ex-employee remembers what really shocked him after the Coronation





King Charles;s former butler Grant Harrold has just sat down to discuss the one thing that really shocked him after the King’s Coronation and his ascension to the throne.

The conversation began when the former butler took a trip down memory lane to when he worked for the then-prince.

Calling him and “absolute dream come true” from his time in service at Highgrove House, the royals; country residence in Gloucestershire, Mr Harrold got pretty candid.

He gushed over the monarch, and praised his “very gentle character” as well. He also pointed out how he “didn’t once raise his voice” during his time in service.

The conversation happened during Mr Harrold’s sit down with the Telegraph, and got emotional when the interviewer asked the ex-employee whether Succession ever came up as a topic.

“He said when that job comes you lose a parent,” Mr Harrold, the etiquette coach admitted.

However, there was one thing that the ex-employee admits truly shocked him when the day finally arrived.

For King Charles it was expected that he would do what many monarchs before him had done and pick a different name.

Per Mr Harrold, “I remember asking him what he would be, and he said to me, ‘I could be Charles, but I could also be George VII’, which is quite nice because his grandfather was George VI.”

“We were getting the impression that he would probably be George VII. So I was shocked when they announced he was Charles III,” he added near the end.

For those unversed, monarchs who did change their names were King Edward VII, originally Christened as Albert Edward, Queen Victoria Christened as Alexandrina Victoria, and Albert Frederick Arthur George who decided to take on his father’s name to show “continuity” according to The Mirror.