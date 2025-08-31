Monumental event risks pressing pause on Prince Harry's reconciliation bid?

Prince Harry’s plans for reconciliation ‘hit a snag’

It appears a diary clash may dash Prince Harry’s hopes for reconciliation talks with his father, and none other than royal expert and former BBC royal correspondent has shared the revelation.

She spoke to The Mirror recently and explained how, despite the Duke of Sussex prepping for a trip back across the pond for the WellChild Awards in September, an event of great magnitude might ‘halt’ it.

For those unversed, the event in question is the third death anniversary of the Late Queen Elizabeth, how passed away after a 70-year-long reign.

She first ascended the throne on February 6th, 1952 after the death of her father and is said to be the longest reigning monarch, having taken the throne at the age of 25.

However, Ms Bond is still hopeful for father and son to make peace. So much so that she even said, “I will say that a meeting between Harry and his father is long overdue.”

On a personal front she also shared her own two cents on the matter, telling the outlet, “I have always thought that it is the parent’s role to be the bigger person in any family row: you just have to open your arms and say to your child – albeit a grown-up child - ‘Come here you silly so-and-so, and give me a hug'.”

What is pertinent to mention is that, he and Meghan Markle shared that prior to these public efforts by the Duke a myriad of accusations and anti-royal rhetoric since moving across the pond.

From public jabs sitting with Oprah to the recounting of royal experiences on the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries.

Interviews also featured some shocking admissions, whether with Good Morning America or the BBC interview where Prince Harry pointed out ‘I don’t know how long my father has’ refereeing to his cancer battle, as well as his own desire to reconcile.