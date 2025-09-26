Cardi B opens up about painful backside reduction

Cardi B says butt reduction left her bedridden for months

Cardi B has revealed that she once underwent a butt reduction procedure that left her stuck in bed for three months.

The 32-year-old rapper made the admission during her viral appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she also addressed ongoing comments about her body.

Cardi, who is expecting a child with NFL player Stefon Diggs, explained that the decision came after people urged her to shrink her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

“I already did a reduction,” she told host Alex Cooper. “Maybe I would like my butt to be smaller, but it’s really hard for my butt to be smaller—and I already did. And people will be like, ‘Well, you need to reduce your butt more.’”

Cardi stressed that the process is not as simple as many assume. “I think you guys think people just plug something inside my a****** and suck it out,” she joked.

In reality, she said, the surgery was invasive and the recovery grueling. “For me to reduce my butt, I have to literally sit on the table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top, and be on bed rest for three months. I’m not gonna put myself in that position again because you don’t like my body.”

Despite sometimes wishing her backside were smaller, she admitted she wouldn’t repeat the procedure. “I look at myself in the mirror, and it’s like, I really wouldn’t change a thing. I’m comfortable. I learn to live with it. I don’t get no complaints from nobody, and it is what it is.”

She also offered advice to listeners. “You can’t let people turn you crazy.”

Cardi has been outspoken about cosmetic procedures in the past. In 2022, she revealed she had 95 percent of her earlier butt injections dissolved and warned fans about the risks of undergoing a BBL.