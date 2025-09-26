 
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt note for daughters Haven, Honor

The 'Fantastic Four' actress marked National Daughters Day

September 26, 2025

Jessica Alba is celebrating Honor and Haven on daughters' special.

On September 25, the doting mom of three took to her Instagram account to mark National Daughters Day with a sweet tribute to her girls.

In the candid post, Alba posted a carousel with throwback snaps of much younger Honor and Haven.

"Happy #NationalDaughtersDay to my babies," Alba began. "my whole heart, my best friends, my teachers, my everything"

She went on to gush, "To be your mama is the biggest blessing of this life - thank you for giving me grace and unconditional love. You and me forever and ever."

The photos also featured Alba's glimpses of being a young mother along with adorable unseen pictures of Honor and Haven from their childhood days.

On one of the slides, Alba shared another sweet note that reads, "To My Daughter,You are my greatest gift, a beautiful reminder of all that is good in this world. Your laughter fills my soul, and your smile lights up even my hardest days.

"You are so much more than perfect-you are strong, funny, kind, and so brave, facing every new challenge with a courage that inspires me everyday. Every moment with you is a treasure. Never forget how incredible you are, my love. The world is brighter because you're in it, and I am endlessly proud to call you mine."

For the unversed, Alba shares daughter Haven and Honor and son Hayes with ex husband Cash Warren.

