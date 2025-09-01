 
Prince Harry gets bad news over Royal future of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Eleen Bukhari
September 01, 2025

Prince Harry would have to compromise on Royal roles for his kids in the future, says a source.

The Duke of Sussex, who has picked life in America over his Royal duties, will be get the priviledge of becoming a working Royal when his elder brother, Prince William, makes King.

Sources tells The Sunday Times: "Under the next reign, roles for Archie and Lili as working royals are unlikely."

According to i Paper, royal expert Richard Palmer said: "If Prince Harry and Meghan had stayed, they would have had a prominent role, but the chances of their children representing the British monarchy in the future are said to be negligible, and probably would have been even if their parents had remained."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

