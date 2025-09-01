 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new romantic 'phase' after engagement laid bare

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in for celebratory mode after engagements

Eleen Bukhari
September 01, 2025

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new romantic phase after engagement laid bare
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new romantic 'phase' after engagement laid bare 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their time relationship of a level ahead.

The singer and her now fiance are planning for their wedding but have decided to take things slowly.

“Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement,” an insider told People Sunday.

“They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now, they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it,” the source added.

“It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open.

This comes as America's sweetheart singer turned to her Instagram handle last week to share the big news.

She said: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” photos from the proposal, taken at Kelce’s Leawood, Kan., estate, were captioned.

