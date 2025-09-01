Queen Camilla assault experience on London train laid bare

Queen Camilla was harassed by during her younger days, reveals an author.

The Queen Consort was creeped by a stranger on a train to Paddington back in 1960s.

Royal author Valentine Low narrates the story in his book ‘Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy and 10 Downing Street’

The Queen is said to have narrated this story to former Mayor of London Boris Johnson.

His communications director Guto Harri remembered: “She was on a train going to Paddington — she was about 16, 17 — and some guy was moving his hand further and further …”

“At that point Johnson had asked what happened next.

"She replied: ‘I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.’"

He continued: “She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, ‘That man just attacked me’, and he was arrested.’”