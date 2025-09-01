 
Geo News

Meghan Markle dishes out breakfast routine with Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle talks about her morning routine with kids

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 01, 2025

Meghan Markle is spilling the beans on her breakfast routine with kids.

The Duchess of Sussex admits she enjoys making breakfast for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and husband Prince Harry.

Speaking to guest Tan France on her Netflix lifestyle show, ‘With Love, Meghan,’ the Duchess adds: "I make hot breakfast most mornings for the kids and my husband. But it’s not as complicated as people think it is. This is so easy to make.”

Meghan, 44, added: "It feels like a big undertaking, but you’re just slicing bread and dunking it in eggs and calling it a day.”

"You’re at the griddle. They’re not just eating cereal," France responded.

“Yes, fried eggs and pancakes," Meghan said, before adding: "But I like to do surprise pancakes for the kids, so I always put some ground flax seeds, pour some chia seeds. And Lili will ask me, ‘Can I have chia seeds? I want it to have freckles.’ ”

