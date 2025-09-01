Prince Andrew sees ‘nail in coffin' with Jeffrey Epstein link

Prince Andrew’s lies have been uncovered in new documents.



The Duke of York, who claimed that he did not maintain contact with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein since 2010, is said to be untruthful about this confessions.

Resurfaced messages in December 2015 between Epstein and former Israeli PM Ehud Barak quote Andrew as an informer of a business deal in China.

Author Phil Dampier said: “I believe Andrew thought he could make a comeback.

"But this is the nail in the coffin.”

The emails found in Mr Barak’s inbox, which were shared on Distributed Denial of Secrets.

This comes as Andrew denies any involvement with Epstein.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times has verified contact details including addresses and phone numbers.